Shelby Jean Bonneville, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on January 11, 1938, in Crisfield, Maryland, Shelby spent her life devoted to her family and friends. She was a devoted family member and homemaker who created a warm and loving environment for her loved ones. Shelby was married to her devoted husband, Leland Bonneville, on June 27, 1956, and they celebrated an extraordinary 69 years together this year. Throughout her life, Shelby was known for her gentle kindness and willingness to help others. She was friendly and warm-hearted, touching the lives of everyone she met.
