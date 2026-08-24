Sherry Lynn Wilkinson (Baker), age 61, passed away peacefully at Coastal Hospice at The Lake on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after a short time at Tidal Health. She was born on October 6, 1964, in Seaford, DE to Harold J. Baker Sr. and Olive Mae Baker.
Sherry attended Sussex Central High School, graduating in 1982. Following her education, Sherry began her career at IGA in Snow Hill, MD, and eventually moved on to become manager of Hardee's where she worked on the night crew. She later worked as a receptionist for a physical therapy office in Salisbury, MD. In 2006, Sherry then began her career at Lowe's in Pocomoke City, MD, where she dedicated the next 20 years of her life. She served as a Paint Department supervisor; a position she took great pride in and where she built many lasting relationships with co-workers and customers.
Survivors include daughter, Cierra Rantz (Jeremy); son, Ronnie Wilkinson Jr. (Amanda); grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Camden, Emily, and Taylor; brothers, Stewart Baker (Kim), and Hal Baker (Amy); sister Lori Pusey (Walt); and with many nephews, including Josh Baker, Cody Pusey, Johney Baker, Brodie Baker and a special niece, Morgan Pusey. Sherry was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Baker, father, Harold J. Baker Sr., husband Ronnie Wilkinson Sr., and mother, Olive Mae Baker.
She was a woman who was never afraid to speak her mind. She was outspoken, strong-willed, and always true to herself. To know her was to love her, and when she cared about someone, she loved them deeply and wholeheartedly. Her love for her family and those close to her was unconditional, and she will always be remembered for the love she gave and the strong, unforgettable presence she had in the lives of those around her.
In addition to being a loving mother, Sherry adored her grandchildren and took great pride in spending time with them and watching them grow. She formed many long-lasting friendships over the years, one being her closest friend, Judy Carter. Sherry lived her life by the words, "Walk by faith, not by sight." She carried this faith with her through every season of life, trusting in God, and finding strength in her faith.
Sherry found joy in the simple things in life, like black licorice, fried oysters, pepper relish, large McDonald's Cokes, Highland cows, sunflowers, butterflies, and true crime documentaries.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, Pocomoke. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spence Baptist Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Relatives and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society via their website, www.cancer.org/donate.