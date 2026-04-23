Shirley A. Eppard

Shirley Ammann Eppard died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at The Macky & Pam Stansell House Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, Maryland. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, sorority sister, neighbor, and artist. Shirley was born on May 10, 1934, in Camp Springs, Maryland, to Robert Warren and Brittania Park Ammann. The area was largely agricultural when she was growing up. Shirley graduated from Surrattsville High School in Clinton in 1952. She was a fierce competitor, active on the women's sports teams, and attended their high school reunions for decades. She was an active member of the Phi Pi Epsilon Sorority and engaged in charitable activities, organized memorable soup dinners, and enjoyed close relationships with her sorority sisters for decades.
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