Shirley Alice Hohrein passed away peacefully on December 21, 2025, at the age of 96. Born on July 13, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Hinkle. Throughout her working career, Shirley was an assistant to a dentist; a bookkeeper for a construction company and two lumber companies; and later, as a civilian travel clerk preparing vouchers for the military at Fort Meade. Shirley loved gardening, especially flowers, and she also spent many hours watching the birds at the backyard feeder. She enjoyed the challenging satisfaction of completing jigsaw puzzles. Surprisingly, given her quiet nature, she traveled around the country sitting behind her husband on the seat of a Harley Davidson motorcycle!
