Shirley Maude Chapman Justice passed peacefully from her earthly life on November 11, 2026. Born on November 17, 1934, in Virginia, she grew up on the family farm in Chapmantown (now Captain's Cove) near Greenbackville, Virginia. Shirley loved animals and enjoyed many pets throughout her life, including dogs, cats, horses, ponies, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even a baby deer. She also enjoyed working in her rock garden, wildflower garden, and other flower beds, where she cherished many plants from beloved friends and family.
Shirley graduated from Atlantic High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952, she married her friend and the love of her life, Richard Vernon Justice, and moved to his family's farm in Horntown, Virginia, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Shirley often shared that she was a farmer's daughter who married a farmer, and she deeply cherished that way of life.
Shirley deeply loved her son, Scott Richard Justice born in 1969, and was filled with joy when his son, Nathan Scott Justice was born in 2008.
A devoted woman of faith, Shirley dearly loved her church and church family. She was a faithful member of Union United Methodist Church in Greenbackville for nearly 92 years.
She is survived by her grandsons, Nathan Scott Justice and Alejandro "Alex" Young-Gui Zee; her daughter-in-law, Loretta Zee Justice; her sister, Donna Jane Chapman Killmon; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Justice (Betty); her nieces and nephews, Amy Killmon Strong (Michael), Raymond Justice (Virginia), Paddy Justice and John Killmon (Pam); and several great-nieces and great-nephews and their children.
In addition to her husband, Richard Vernon Justice, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Scott Richard Justice, her parents, Richard and Marian Chapman, and her brother-in-law, Milton "Bud" M. Killmon, Jr.
Shirley also cherished her farm family, David Lee Hickman and the late E. Phillip Hickman, Jr., whom she had known since they were two and four years old. She enjoyed a close relationship with them and their families and appreciated their thoughtfulness and assistance as she grew older.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 2026, at Union United Methodist Church in Greenbackville, Virginia, with the Reverend Brenda Laws officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 1491 Stockton Avenue, Greenbackville, VA 23356.