With broken hearts and unwavering love, we announce the passing of our precious daughter, Skylar Miley Philistin, who was born on July 5, 2022, in Salisbury, Maryland, and passed away on July 26, 2026, at the age of four.
Skylar is the beloved daughter of Rose Jerome and Wesder Philistin. Though her time on earth was far too short, she filled every day with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. Her bright spirit and contagious smile had a remarkable way of lighting up every room she entered.
Skylar attended Pocomoke Elementary School, where her sweet personality and curious nature brought happiness to classmates, teachers, and staff. She was always dressed to impress, delighting everyone with her perfectly coordinated outfits, matching shoes, and beautiful hair bows that reflected her vibrant personality and joyful spirit.
A naturally curious little girl, Skylar loved exploring the world around her with her favorite magnifying glass, eagerly discovering the smallest wonders of nature. She enjoyed music and dancing, and would often light up with joy whenever she heard a favorite song. Whether she was investigating a flower, dancing, or sharing one of her radiant smiles, Skylar embraced life with wonder, kindness, and excitement.
Skylar leaves to cherish her precious memory her loving parents, Rose Jerome and Wesder Philistin; her maternal grandparents, Precia Jules and Evenos Jerome; her paternal grandfather, Adlais Philistin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, friends, classmates, and all whose lives were touched by her beautiful spirit.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Merline Presandieu.
Although Skylar's journey on earth was brief, the love she gave and the memories she created will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Her gentle spirit, endless curiosity, and radiant smile will never be forgotten.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pocomoke High School.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Pocomoke High School, with a graveside service and fellowship lunch immediately following.
"Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever."
Avèk kè kase ak lanmou san fay, nou anonse lanmò pitit fi presye nou an, Skylar Miley Philistin, ki te fèt 5 Jiyè 2022, nan Salisbury, Maryland, epi ki te mouri 26 Jiyè 2026, a laj de katran.
Skylar se pitit fi Rose Jerome ak Wesder Philistin te renmen anpil. Malgre tan li sou tè a te twò kout, li te ranpli chak jou ak lajwa, ri, ak lanmou san kondisyon. Lespri briyan li ak souri kontajye li te gen yon fason remakab pou klere chak chanm li te antre.
Skylar te ale nan Lekòl Elemantè Pocomoke, kote pèsonalite dous li ak nati kirye li te pote bonè bay kamarad klas li, pwofesè yo, ak anplwaye yo. Li te toujou abiye pou enpresyone, li te fè tout moun plezi ak rad byen kowòdone li yo, soulye ki ale ak yo, ak bèl ne cheve ki te reflete pèsonalite vibran li ak lespri jwaye li.
Skylar, yon ti fi kirye natirèl, te renmen eksplore mond ki antoure l la avèk loup pi renmen l lan, li te dekouvri avèk anvi pi piti mèvèy lanati yo. Li te renmen mizik ak danse, epi souvan li te konn klere ak lajwa chak fwa li te tande yon chante pi renmen. Kit li t ap envestige yon flè, danse, oswa pataje youn nan bèl souri li yo, Skylar te anbrase lavi a avèk mèvèy, jantiyès, ak eksitasyon.
Skylar kite pou cheri memwa presye li paran li yo, Rose Jerome ak Wesder Philistin; granparan matènèl li yo, Precia Jules ak Evenos Jerome; granpapa patènèl li, Adlais Philistin; ak anpil matant, tonton, kouzen, manm fanmi elaji, zanmi, kamarad klas, ak tout moun ki te touche pa bèl lespri li.
Grann patènèl li, Merline Presandieu, te mouri anvan li.
Malgre vwayaj Skylar sou tè a te kout, lanmou li te bay ak souvni li te kreye yo ap rete nan kè tout moun ki te konnen l epi ki te renmen l. Lespri dou li, kiryozite san fen li, ak bèl souri li p ap janm bliye.
Yon veye mò pral fèt vandredi 7 out 2026, soti 5:00 p.m. pou rive 7:00 p.m. nan Pocomoke High School.
Sèvis fineray yo ap fèt samdi 8 out 2026, a 10 a.m. nan Pocomoke High School, epi yon sèvis bò tonm ak yon dejene an gwoup touswit apre.
"Moun nou te kenbe nan bra nou pou yon ti tan, nou kenbe yo nan kè nou pou tout tan."