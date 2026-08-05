Sonja J. Rennie, known lovingly to family and friends as Sonja, passed away on July 25, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 88.
Born on November 1, 1937, in Cumberland, Maryland, Sonja lived a life marked by kindness, devotion, and quiet strength. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul Buclew and the late Marcelina Bucklew. Throughout her life, she carried herself with grace and warmth, and those who knew her will remember her as a thoughtful, generous, and loving woman whose presence brought comfort and joy to others.
Sonja treasured her family above all else. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Christina Franciotti, her son, Jerry Rennie, and his wife, Robin Tuttle and daughter Kimberly Diggs. Her greatest happiness came from the time she spent with her 5 grandchildren: Michael C. Watson, Jerry T. Rennie II, Thomas A. Rennie II, John C. Diggs and Chelsea A. Diggs and 4 great-grandchildren: Kara Taylor, Ian Watson, Anna and Lucy Reynoso-Soto, she found deep joy in watching her family grow and thrive across the generations. Her family was the center of her world, and she gave them her love freely and without hesitation.
Sonja enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and found happiness in the moments shared with others. She loved bingo and playing cards, pastimes that brought her laughter, companionship, and friendly competition. She especially treasured spending time with her grandchildren, creating memories that will be held close by those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her home and her heart were always open, and she made others feel welcomed, valued, and cared for.
Those who knew Sonja will remember her for the gentle way she moved through life and for the strength she carried in her heart. She was the kind of person who thought of others before herself and offered love in both words and actions. Her generosity was evident in the way she cared for her family and friends, and her loving nature left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She had a special way of making people feel seen and appreciated, and her memory will continue to live on in the lives she touched.
Sonja's legacy is one of family, love, and devotion. She leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory and honor the example she set through her kindness and compassion. Though her passing leaves a deep emptiness, her life was a blessing to those around her, and her spirit will remain with her loved ones in the stories they share, the traditions they carry forward, and the memories they hold dear.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children: Christina, Jerry, R and Kimberly; her 5 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Sonja J. Rennie's life was a testament to the enduring power of love, and her memory will be treasured always.