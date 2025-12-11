Stanley "Stan" N. Causey, Jr.

Stanley N. Causey, Jr., 77, of Salisbury, MD, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025 at his home. Stan was born on October 23, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to Stanley and Marion Causey. He attended schools in Somerset County and following graduation, he enlisted in the USMC, during which time he served in the Vietnam Conflict. He attended Salisbury State College and worked and retired from the State of Maryland. In 1992 he married Mary "Diane" Schiaffino and spent twenty nine happy years together until her passing in 2021. Stan loved the outdoors and the Eastern Shore.
