Stephen Arnold Aron

Stephen A. Aron, 89, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2025.Stephen was born to Sally (née Wolfman) and Herbert Aron on October 16, 1935. He was raised in Meriden, CT, and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. While there, he was a proud member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for two years before beginning a long career with the U.S. Government at the Veteran's Administration in Washington, DC, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
