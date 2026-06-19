Stephen Henry "Buck" Ellis, Sr., 76, of Delmar, MD, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 13, 2026.
Born November 24, 1949, in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Calvin and Anna Lela Ellis, Sr. He and his wife, the former Linda Joy Serrin, would have celebrated 12 years of marriage on October 4, 2026. He was predeceased by his first wife, Wanda Lee (Shockley) Ellis after over 44 years of marriage.
Buck worked at Safeway, Sam's Club, Food Lion, Nabisco, Bay Runners, and Pam's Hallmark. He loved buying and collecting cars and going on cruises. He had a competitive spirit in everything he played. Buck loved to play cards, tennis, racquetball, golf, and softball. Buck loved to sing and hum all types of songs, most of which he composed. Buck never missed an opportunity to play a practical joke or tell a story.
He was the former President of Delmar Little League, a Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Chairperson for March of Dimes, President of the HOA, Sunday School Superintendent at Delmarva Evangelistic Church and Parkway Church of God where he was also a member of the Pastors Council. Steve was also ordained as a pastor while at Delmarva Evangelistic Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include children, Tonya Hoppa (John) and Stephen Ellis, Jr. (Erin); stepchildren, Stephanie Lawhorn (Rick) and Joshua Palmquist; ten grandchildren, Hunter Broseker (Courtney), Cara Hoppa, Justine Ramsey (Caleb), Morgan Hoppa (Parker), Jenna Hoppa, Ethan Ellis (Molly), Sky Beltran (Kelvin), and Jordi Kellett (Jakob), Austin Lawhorn, Vincent Palmquist; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Ellis and three brothers, Calvin, Jr., Bobby, and Howard Ellis.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron.