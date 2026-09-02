Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers in the evening, then heavy thunderstorms overnight. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then heavy thunderstorms overnight. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.