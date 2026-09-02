Stephen Michael Scott, born August 2, 1963, of Pittsville, MD passed away peacefully on August 29, 2026, surrounded by family after a short illness.
Mike was known by many names, "Cheez" was a nickname given as a child and carried with him proudly his entire life.
He will be remembered for his free spirit, good soul, and kind heart.
Mike leaves behind his four sons Sean Scott, Jordan Wright, Jay Scott, and Richard Scott a granddaughter Keaton Scott, his sister Susie and her husband Pat, a niece Allie, and a great nephew Cace. His devoted friend Liz Roberts and beloved dog Vatie. Many extended family members and friends who will carry his memory with them.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ellen Scott, his grandparents Frank and Hazel Middleton and Edward and Elizabeth Scott.
Mike's larger than life personality and kind soul will soon not be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2026, at 1PM at his sister's house 34386 Main St. Pittsville MD 21850.