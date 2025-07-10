Steven L Dennis

It is with profound sorrow and immeasurable grief that we announce the untimely passing of Steven Lee Dennis, who left us far too soon on June 25, 2025, at the age of 45. Steven was tragically taken from us by an act of violence, leaving a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him that can never be filled. Steven's vibrant spirit, his generous nature, and his infectious laugh will forever resonate in the hearts of his beloved family and wide circle of friends. He is survived by the love of his life and partner of 20 years, Casey Renee Roberts; his mother, Karen Anne McDowell (Jack); his father, John "Scott" Dennis; grandmother, Ellen Phillips; sister, Laura Adams (Ron); nieces, Ariel Jean & Alissa; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who will cherish his memory and grieve his loss.
To read the full obituary, click here