Steven Wesley Wooters

Steven "Steve" Wooters a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully in his hometown of Salisbury, MD. His life was full of hard work and dedication to his career and family. Steve was known for his quick wit and wisdom. He was a skilled mason whose craftsmanship left a lasting legacy in the form of elegant stone and brick buildings that grace the area. His work was not just a job but a reflection of his artistry and dedication to his craft.
