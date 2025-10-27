Susan Payne Chamberlain, 51, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 26, 1973, to Helen Willette and John Payne, and will always be remembered for her caring heart, generosity, and the love she gave to her family, friends, and everyone she met. Susan was the beloved wife of Stephen Chamberlain and the devoted mother of Logan and Lucas Chamberlain, who were the light of her life. Her family meant everything to her, and she gave her heart fully to those she loved.
To read the full obituary, click here.