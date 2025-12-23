Susi Klassen of Selbyville, DE died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thanksgiving night. She was born in Curitiba Brazil at a time when the world was at war and her German Mennonite parents had relocated from Soviet Ukraine to Brazil by way of Germany. She grew up with 5 sisters and one brother, married a boy she grew up with and had three daughters. Her husband Hans brought the family to Chicago in 1963. She worked in school cafeterias after the girls were in school.
