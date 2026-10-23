Suzanne E. Hoffman

Suzanne O'Clair Hoffman (Suzie), 80, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Old Lyme, Connecticut, passed away on September 26 following a year of rapidly advancing Alzheimer's and bone cancer. Known for her warmth, devotion to her family, and desire to help others, Suzie leaves behind many lifelong friends and people she supported through life's challenges.
Suzie was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 31, 1945 to Norman W. and Gladys G. O'Clair. She was proud of her French-Canadian ancestry and never quite forgave the fact that the family name had been changed from Auclair to O'Clair to better harmonize with Boston's Irish population. She was raised in Winchester, Massachusetts, where she met her future husband, David. Three weeks after their first date in 1963, they decided they were meant to share a life together. They married in 1966 after graduating from college.
Suzie earned an associate degree in medical science from Fisher College and subsequently received a full scholarship to American University, where she earned her BS in medical science. She became board-certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP). During her career, she managed hospital clinical chemistry laboratories and trained students at five hospitals across four states. She had a remarkable ability to troubleshoot and repair clinical diagnostic equipment. Her expertise with state-of-the-art medical technology also supported David's research in developmental physiology and contributed to his doctoral work at the University of Maryland, College Park.
While living in Maryland, Suzie and David welcomed their sons, Michael in 1981 and James in 1988. Family would always be the center of Suzie's life.
Always determined to master something new, Suzie decided at age 28 that she would learn to swim. Within a year, she had become a competitive swimmer with the U.S. Masters Swimming-even beating David, an experienced distance swimmer, in a short-course race. Her determination extended beyond the pool. After taking a self-defense course, she put her new skills to the test when David, with wrestling experience, challenged her. Within seconds, she had effortlessly flipped him over a small bed.
Swimming remained an important part of her life. She ran an adult fitness swim program at the Belair Swim and Racquet Club in Bowie, Maryland, and taught Water Babies swimming classes. For several years, she was a member of the Physical Education Department at Bowie State University, where she taught water safety and swimming to football players and other students.
Suzie loved animals of every kind, both domestic and wild. She cared for the family's rescue rat terrier, Chloe, for 18 years, walking her a mile nearly every day. She also fed nine feral cats twice daily, carefully accommodating their individual food preferences, and helped care for her son's pet possum, Pogo, as well as a pet squirrel.
In Old Lyme, Suzie enjoyed walking the nature trail at the Hoffman-Matthiessen-DeGerenday Preserve, which her father-in-law helped establish through the Old Lyme Land Trust. She also treasured early-morning bird-watching walks along the shore at the Old Lyme Beach Club.
An avid reader, Suzie often immersed herself in medical law and laws protecting children with developmental disabilities, but could also be found with a novel by Danielle Steel. She became a strong advocate for children with developmental disabilities and for homeschooling.
Suzie loved Baroque music and the paintings of American Impressionist artists at the Florence Griswold Museum, where she was a member and David served on the Board of Trustees. But her greatest joy was always the time she spent with her family.
Gentle and kind, soft-spoken and bright, Suzie met life with optimism. Those who loved her will remember her wonderful laugh, her beautiful smile, her quiet strength, and the kindness she extended so naturally to others. She will be deeply missed.
Suzie is survived by her loving husband, David; her devoted sons, Michael Hoffman and his wife, Cheryl, and James Hoffman; her grandchildren, Madelyn and Hunter; her nephew, Christopher Macnamara; and her cousins, Charlyn Guerrero and Margot Gibbs.
She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Gladys O'Clair, and her brother, Lawrence O'Clair.
In accordance with Suzie's wishes, a small private service for her immediate family will be held in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in Suzie's memory.