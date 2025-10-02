Tasia Monique Townsend passed away on September 16, 2025, in Duluth, Georgia. Born to Russell and Regina Townsend on March 30, 1989, in Salisbury, Maryland. Tasia's early education took place at Wicomico Sr High School from which she graduated in 2007. Her professional journey began in the field of Phlebotomy, but her deep-seated desire to make a more significant impact led her to become an EMT. Her thirst for knowledge and passion for helping people led her to further her education at The Faithful Guardian Training Center in Georgia. It was there that she completed her program on August 14, 2025 to become an Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic a crowning achievement in her admirable career in healthcare.
