Terry Lee Bradley, aged 67, passed away on October 24, 2026, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 7, 1958, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Tommy and Joyce Bradley, Terry was a man of quiet strength and enduring love.
As a skilled carpenter, Terry spent over forty years in the carpentry trade and was the proud owner and founder of Ocean City Woodworks, a company built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, and meticulous craftsmanship. Terry's years in the carpentry trade, both in work and in pleasure, left standing testaments to his many skills, including the family home. He took pride in what he built, and his craftsmanship spoke for itself. His work reflected not only his talent, but also his character, and the results of his labor will continue to stand as a reminder of the skill and dedication he brought to everything he did.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Deborah "Debbi" Elliott, his three children, Jason Bradley, Matthew Kraemer, and Cassie Kraemer, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Terry's unwavering positivity and resilience were an inspiration to his family, and he will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held at the family's request.