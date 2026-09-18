Theodore D Graef

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Theodore "Ted" D. Graef, 92, of Salisbury, Maryland. Ted passed away peacefully on September 16, 2026.Ted was born on January 23, 1934, in Delaware to the late Harland and Elizabeth Graef.
Ted was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and dedicated a portion of his life to serving his country. Following his military service, he built a successful career in the automotive industry, eventually serving as a general manager. His dedication, strong work ethic, and commitment to excellence made a lasting impression on the many people who had the privilege of working alongside him.
Ted had a lifelong love of sports and was both an avid fan and coach. He especially enjoyed umpiring Little League baseball games and attending high school football games. Whether he was on the field, in the stands, or cheering from the sidelines, sports brought him great joy and provided many wonderful memories throughout his life.
On December 19, 1953, Ted married the love of his life, Marie. The two were high school sweethearts, and their marriage was a beautiful testament to a lifetime of love, devotion, and partnership. Together, they shared more than 70 years of marriage, raising two children and creating countless cherished memories with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; his daughter, Kathi Swann (Mike); his son, Donny Graef (Bobbi); and his cherished grandchildren, Michael Swann, Garrett Graef (Kenzie), Casey Graef (Cody), Kelsey Graef-Elliott (Dustin), and Tori Swann. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Swann, Nate Swann, Micah Swann, and Peyton Graef.
Ted was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Rosella Graef; his brother, Harland "Kutz" Graef; his beloved aunts, Thelma Horn and Louise Dryden, who held a special place in his heart; and his grandson, Steven Swann.
Ted will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, wisdom, humor, strength, and unwavering support. He took great pride in his family and treasured the time he spent with those he loved. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created with his family throughout the years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Family and friends are warmly invited to pay their respects and join together in celebrating the life of a remarkable man who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Ted's memory to Coastal Hospice or Trinity Church.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love, prayers, and support.