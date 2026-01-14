Theodore R. Eschenburg, Jr. (64) died January 8. 2026 at Coastal Hospice at The Lake, Salisbury, MD. He was born in Salisbury, MD on August 29, 1961. He is survived by his father, Theodore R. Eschenburg, Sr. (Sarah D. Eschenburg) of Berlin and stepfather David Orem of Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Rayne Orem of Salisbury; his sister Tracy Rayne Eschenburg of Salisbury; grandparents Richard and Alma Rayne; grandparents Richard W. Eschenburg, Sr. and Lois Roland.
