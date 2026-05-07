Theresa E. (Sechrist) Slavin, age 96, of Salisbury, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 30, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Margaret W. (Murphy) Sechrist, is remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, mother, devoted grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was known for her warm and generous spirit, always putting family first and cherishing moments spent with loved ones. Her passion for antiques, gardening, and crafts was matched only by her love of music and adventure. Often sharing stories from her travels and concerts with friends and family. Working many years at Shop-Vac in Williamsport, PA, Theresa choose to retire early and move to Salisbury, MD to live closer to family. In Salisbury, she was Granny/babysitter for her grandchildren and through her love of children she took on the role of babysitter for children of close family friends, becoming their adopted Granny.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Slavin, and brother, Robert J. "Bob" Sechrist, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Rita Sechrist of Williamsport, PA; children, Michael K. Slavin (Alicia) of San Antonio, TX, Patricia A. Slavin of Houston, TX, and Cynthia M. (Slavin) Feist (Timothy) of Salisbury, MD; grandchildren, Heather Slavin, Michele (Miller) Cobb (Luke), Michael Miller, Devin Feist (Jacqueline), Jocelyn Feist; and great-grandchildren, McKenna Cobb and Ryleigh Feist.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.