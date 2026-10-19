Thomas Michael “Tom” McGarry, Sr., 79, of Delmar, Delaware, passed away on October 12, 2026. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late John and Millie McGarry.
Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, taking part in long-range reconnaissance patrols (LRRP). He loved his country and was proud of his service. He went on to work as a consulting civil engineer and was always willing to tackle a repair or project at home.
Tom and his beloved wife, Darlene, were married for 55 years. They raised their three sons on Long Island and were practically inseparable. Whenever Darlene called out “TOM!”—sometimes loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear—he stopped whatever he was doing and came straight to her. Every time.
When the boys were young, Tom loved taking the family up and down the East Coast in their motorhome. He was happiest finding a campground and watching his sons play. For someone who loved traveling, though, he had very little patience for traffic. A good traffic jam could bring out some colorful commentary.
At home, Tom saw no reason to waste daylight. By 6 a.m., he was usually whistling his way through the house in flip-flops, opening the boys’ bedroom shades whether they were ready to get up or not.
Dessert after every meal was a must, and Thanksgiving wasn’t Thanksgiving without March of the Wooden Soldiers. At family gatherings, Tom had a habit of falling asleep in front of the television with the remote in his hand, somehow changing channels without waking up.
Tom had a special love for Peeps, the family’s only dog, whom he treated as his fourth child and only daughter. He loved other dogs, too, but none quite like Peeps.
To his six grandchildren—Brendan, Katie, Chloe, Tanner, Ella, and Clara—he was Pepa. Nothing made him happier than seeing them, and his face lit up whenever they came through the door.
Tom is survived by Darlene; his sons, Tommy (Nick), Robert (Natasha), and Jeffrey (Jennifer); and his six grandchildren.
His family will miss his gentle nature, his kindness, and yes, even those 6 a.m. wake-up calls, complete with whistling and flip-flops.
And wherever his next journey takes him, his family hopes the roads are clear, every light is green, and there’s always room for dessert.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/donate.