Thomas (Tom) R. Jones of Parsonsburg, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The day before his passing, he celebrated his 87th birthday with those who loved him along with a slice of his favorite Smith Island cake.
Tom ran Jones & Malone Texaco in Fruitland for 25-plus years and loved to spend time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and tending his yard, which was the envy of the neighborhood. Most of all, Tom loved Linda, his wife of 55 years, his daughters, grandchildren and his cats, Lila and Tommy. But he had a soft, caring heart for anyone who needed help and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and strangers alike.
While he endured many challenges in his life, Tom came through them all, thanks to his strong will and faith in God. He also had a goofy side. You might find him playing air guitar or drumming with spoons while listening to a live band, donning a wig or a funny hat or singing to his wife's coworkers when he called her at work.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Nora A. and William F. Jones, and his daughter, Stephanie, who died at birth. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kline Jones; sister, Virginia Twigg; daughters, Terri Kendrick (Don) and Patti Coleman (Tom); grandchildren, Aaron Coleman (Fiona) and Katy Hedrick (Taylor); and great-grandchildren, Beckham, Millie and Merritt (due in June). He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Debbie Shortt (George), Christine McLaughlin (Sherman) and Jane Maul; brother-in-law, Barry Kline (Michelle); several nieces and nephews; and neighbors who have become part of the family, Jason and Stacie Beauchamp and their children.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 312 East Main St., Fruitland, MD, followed by a reception. There will be a visitation with the family on Monday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 312 East Main St., Fruitland, MD, followed by a service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. A reception at the church will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or the organization of your choice.