Timothy Fell, aged 81, of Mardela Springs, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2026. Born on April 24, 1945, in Niagara Falls, New York, Timothy lived a life dedicated to education and service.
Timothy earned his Master's Degree and worked as an Office Associate at Salisbury University, where he made lasting contributions to the academic community. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he served his country with honor and commitment.
Timothy is survived by his beloved sister, Margaret Golanka, who will forever cherish his memory.
A funeral ceremony will be held in his honor on September 22, 2026, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 AM. The Mass will begin at 11:00 AM, providing friends and family an opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate Timothy's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice as a tribute to Timothy's love for education and community service.
Timothy's warmth, kindness, and dedication to those around him will be deeply missed by all who knew him.