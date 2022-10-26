...DENSE MARINE FOG OVER THE SOUTHERN CHESAPEAKE BAY...
Dense fog has developed over Maryland's Chesapeake Bay from Drum
Point, MD to Smith Point, VA, and in Tangier Sound. The fog has
reduced visibility to one half of a mile or less. This dense fog
will linger through the late morning.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point
VA.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&