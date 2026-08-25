Trey Cody Michael Flowers, known to many simply as Trey, passed away on August 14, 2026, in New Jersey, at the age of 32. He was born on July 17, 1994, in Lewes, Delaware, and lived a life marked by devotion to his family, hard work, and the simple joys that meant the most to him.
He is remembered with love by all who knew him, and his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. Trey was a loving son, brother, fiancé, and father whose greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his mother, Amie Flowers, his father, Robert Jones, his brother, Brandon Deshields and wife Cynthia, his sister, Brandi Deshields, his sister, Jada Flowers, his brother, Albert Hewlett and Makenzie, his sister, Sophia Hall, and his sister, Kaylynn Jones. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who brought joy and laughter to his life. Trey was deeply devoted to his fiancé, Cassandra Garcia, and cherished their son, Koa Flowers, who was the pride and joy of his life. He was also lovingly awaiting the arrival of a baby girl, a blessing he held close to his heart.
Trey grew up in Milton, Delaware, where he attended Cape Henlopen High School. Those who knew him during his school years remember him as a familiar and steady presence, someone who carried himself with a quiet strength and a genuine spirit. The values he learned early in life stayed with him throughout his years and were reflected in the way he cared for the people around him. He worked as a CDL truck driver for Mountaire Farms, a role that reflected his strong work ethic and dedication. Trey took pride in his work and approached his responsibilities with commitment and reliability. His career was a testament to his determination and the dependable nature that so many admired in him. He understood the importance of providing for his family, and he carried that responsibility with dignity.
Outside of work, Trey found his greatest happiness in spending time with his family. He especially treasured every moment with his son, Koa, whom he loved deeply. Their bond was filled with laughter, learning, and shared adventures, and Trey embraced fatherhood with all his heart. He also enjoyed crabbing, fishing, and hunting, activities that allowed him to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories with those closest to him.
One of his favorite pastimes was collecting Monster Jam trucks with his son and fiancé, a simple joy that became a special part of their family life. Trey will be remembered for his love of family, his devotion as a father, and his appreciation for life's meaningful moments. He had a way of making those around him feel valued, and his presence brought comfort and strength to many.
Though his time here was far too short, the love he shared and the memories he created will remain forever cherished. He is gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Trey's life was a reminder of the importance of family, love, and the moments that matter most. His legacy will continue through his children, his loved ones, and everyone whose life was touched by his kindness and presence.
A celebration to honor the life of Trey will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostes Fuente de Verdad - 25073 Bethesda Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947. The celebration will be held from 3:00PM-5:00PM.