Troy Daniel Beauchamp, known to many simply as Troy, passed away on June 1, 2026, in Selbyville, Delaware, at the age of 59.
Born on August 25, 1966, in Salisbury, Maryland, he lived a life marked by kindness, thoughtfulness, and love, and he will be remembered with deep affection by all who knew him. Troy was the beloved son of Letti Scott and the late Roger Beauchamp. He was also the cherished brother of the late Mark Beauchamp and a devoted father to his son, Dylan Beauchamp. He shared his life with his loving fiancée, Lori Speicher, and he held close the many bonds he had with his aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. His family was an important part of his life, and he treasured the time he spent with those he loved.
Troy grew up in Salisbury and attended Parkside High School. After high school, he built a career in the food and bartending service industry, he worked primarily for Outback, where he formed lasting connections. Outside of work, Troy was deeply involved in the American Poolplayers Association and local pool leagues, where he earned multiple awards and championships. He did not just play pool. He played it with the confidence of a man who knew the table was his stage and the cue stick was his co-star. He had the kind of competitive spirit that made every match interesting, and the kind of skill that made opponents nervous before the first shot was even taken. Troy loved the game, loved the challenge, and loved the people who came with it, because he knew that a good league night was about more than winning. It was about the stories, the laughs, and the friendly trash talk that made everybody feel like they were part of something bigger.
Troy also found joy in fishing and playing the guitar. He appreciated the calm of a fishing line, and the satisfaction of making music with his own hands. He also loved going to concerts. He had a simple but genuine love for the things that made life feel full. He also loved shepherd's pie, which is only fitting for a man who appreciated comfort, flavor, and a meal that knew how to show up and do its job.
Troy's life stands as a testament to the value of compassion, loyalty, and simple joys. He will be dearly missed and forever held in the hearts of those who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 2:00 PM onwards in The Moose Lodge at 833 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.