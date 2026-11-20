Our sweet Tulsi girl,
Tulsi came into this world and changed our lives forever. She fought fiercely as a heart warrior, with a strength far beyond her little body. Her journey was never one of defeat, but one of love, courage, and ultimately, the gift of eternal life. Though her time here was short, we find peace knowing she has merged with the divine, and that her spirit lives on beyond this world.
Through her journey, Tulsi brought so many people together. She connected families, friends, and an entire community. Strangers from afar became forever friends, people came together in prayer, and so much love was shared because of one little girl. Her reach was so much bigger than her time here.
On November 17th, at 11 AM, our sweet girl peacefully merged with the divine, laying in her mama's arms, surrounded by love, peace, and admiration.
Tulsi leaves behind her loving mother, Cameryn, father, Mahesh, and big sisters, Bhavani and Indira. Her beloved Mommom (Pamela Fischer) and Pop Pop (Tre Johnson) Uncle Landon, Uncle Brennan, uncle Mike, Aunt Aulaura, Aunt Kari, cousin Zy, Mommom Mermaid & Grampy (Laurie Fischer, Wayne fink), Mommom Strawberry(Patricia Brown), Mommom Barbara,
Our precious Granny, Grandma Cindy and so many other family members and loved ones who cherished her beyond words.
We find comfort in her welcomed by her Pop Pop Mike Fischer, Uncle TJ, and so many other beloved family members and loved ones who have merged with the divine before her. Their love continues on, just as hers always will.
Though her time here was short, the love she created will live on through so many. She will forever be a part of the people she brought together and the hearts she touched.
Thank you for everything, my baby. You were our greatest privilege.