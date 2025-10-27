Vickie Demos

Vasiliki, "Vicky" Demos, age 78 years, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025. She was born in Charleston, SC, the oldest child of James and Catherine Demos who, shortly after her birth, moved to Baltimore. Vicky graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Towson State College. Following Towson, she began post graduate studies at the University of Toledo where she earned her masters and the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indianna where she was awarded her Doctorate.
