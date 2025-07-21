Victor O Banks, Jr., better known as Pat, passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2025 at the age of 102 in Salisbury, Maryland. Pat was born on July 15, 1923 in Allen, Maryland to the late Victor O. Banks, Sr. and Mary (Reese) Banks. Pat proudly served his country as a member of the Army 792nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion during World War II. His three years of service were a testament to his bravery and commitment to the nation. Following his military service, Pat embarked on a long and fulfilling career with Powell Motor Co., where he dedicated 30 years of service.
