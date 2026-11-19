Violet Marie Haley, passed away on November 16, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 79.
Born on June 19, 1947, in Simpsonville, Maryland, Violet lived a life marked by devotion to her family, her faith, and the simple joys that made her happy. She was a woman whose kindness, warmth, and steady presence touched the lives of all who knew her. Violet carried herself with grace and strength throughout her life, and she will be remembered for the love she gave so freely and the care she showed to those around her.
Violet had a respected career as a manager at Giant Food, where she later retired. Upon retiring, she moved to Ocean City, MD where she enjoyed walking the boardwalk, eating Thrashers fries, and visiting the horses at Assateague Island.
Violet loved baking, and her kitchen was often filled with the comforting warmth of her favorite recipes and the happiness of sharing them with others. She enjoyed listening to country music, and watching her favorite TV shows: Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Hallmark Christmas movies. One of her greatest joys was hosting family and friends during the holidays, when her home became a place of laughter, good food, and treasured memories. These moments reflected the generous and welcoming spirit that defined her life.
Family was at the center of Violet's life. She is survived by her son, Carroll Arnold, and his wife, Linda; her grandchildren, Andrew Arnold and his wife, Meghan, Lauren Arnold, and Ashley Arnold; her brothers, Victor Childress and his wife, Donna, and Franklin Childress and his wife, Yvonne; her sisters, Ruth Ann Wilcoxen, Shirley Martellucci and her husband, Paul, Mary Moschler and her husband, Butch, and Carolyn Childress; and her best friend, Pat Colborn, along with the Colborn family. She also leaves behind her husband, Wayne Haley, Sr., and his sons, Wayne Haley, Jr. and Warren Haley and his wife, Bekki. Violet was deeply loved by her extended family, and her presence brought comfort, laughter, and stability to family gatherings and everyday life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Eugine Childress; her mother, Nellie Alverida Ensor; her brothers, Gilbert and Samuel; her second husband, Gilbert Klemm, Sr.; and her son, Gilbert Klemm, Jr. Their memories remained close to her heart, and she carried their love with her throughout her life.
Those who knew Violet will remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and wife who valued togetherness and lived with quiet strength. Her legacy is one of devotion, faith, and kindness, and her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and all who were blessed to know her.