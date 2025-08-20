Virginia G Timmons

Virginia G. Timmons, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2025, in Berlin, Maryland. Born on July 1, 1927, in Maryland, Virginia's life was a testament to the power of nurturing and thoughtfulness. She was a devoted wife to a dedicated farmer and a beloved matriarch whose legacy is cherished by her family and all who knew her.

