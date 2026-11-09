Vivian Glick Simpson Bozman, 95, of Salisbury, MD, passed away Friday, November 6, 2026, in Wicomico Nursing Home, Salisbury, MD.
Born August 29, 1931, in Westover, MD, she was the daughter of the late Vernal John and Martha Washington (Glick) Hartman. She was predeceased by her husbands, Bob Simpson and Rudolph Bozman.
Vivian worked on the family farm as a youth and then spent her career in the garment industry.
She loved the beach and gardening. She canned food staples for her family and passed her knowledge to her daughters.
Her favorite times were spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She always prepared the family holiday meals.
Survivors include three children, Diana Forespring (Jerry), Robert Simpson (Cheryl), and Pamela Doyle (Brenden); six grandchildren, Ken, Chris, Erin, David, Nicole, and James; 11 great grandchildren; step-daughter Lu Wools and a brother, Eugene Hartman (Barbara). She was predeceased by a brother, John Vernal Hartman; two sisters, Christine Lednum and Bea Hartman; step-daughter Susan Hodge and step-son Rudy Lee Bozman.
A Visitation will be held from Noon - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Springhill Memory Garden, Hebron, MD.
Donations in Vivian's honor may be made to HALO, Hope and Life Outreach, PO Box 2227, Salisbury, MD 21802-2227 or via their website, www.haloministry.org.