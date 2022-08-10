William Brice Foxwell, age 56, of Westminster, MD passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
By all accounts, he was the most loving son, husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague anyone could ask for. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Stacey Michele (Klipp) Foxwell of Westminster, MD; two sons, William Dane Foxwell of Fort Myers, FL and Clayton Reid and Erin (Worthman) Foxwell of Germantown, MD; and four grandchildren, Sophia Rose, Isabelle Mae, William James and Cecelia Marie Foxwell of Fort Myers, FL. In addition, he is also survived by two aunts, Sandra Saulsbury of Mardela Springs and Kay Gambrill of Hebron, MD; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Harris of Mardela Springs, MD and Christy Klipp of Temple, GA; and a brother-in-law, Scott Johnston of Dacula, GA.
