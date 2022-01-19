Walter J. (Double) Webster III, 68 of Pittsville, Maryland passed away Sunday, January 16th, 2022. He was born November 19th, 1953, in Salisbury, MD. He was the son of Walter J. “Jack” Webster Jr and the late Mary Anne Jenkins.
Double was the owner of Webster Plumbing, Inc. for 18 years. He went on to become the Plumbing Inspector for the City of Salisbury before rising to the position of Superintendent of Public Works, before retiring. Then, he followed his passion for operating heavy equipment.
To read the full obituary, click here.