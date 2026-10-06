Wesner Brown Stack

Wesner "Wes" Stack lived a remarkable life. A lifelong educator and learner, a true and loyal friend, an artist, a soldier, an administrator, a writer, a researcher, a coach, an athlete, a loving father, a devoted husband, and a delightful grandfather; the roles he played touched the lives of countless others.
Wes was born in Charleston, SC in 1940. He lived there during his early years, then moved to Seaford, Delaware in 1948. He was a spirited child from surviving a fall out of his grandmother's third story window, to keeping a pet racoon, to winning a contest for singing "A, You're Adorable" on the radio; Wes was already leaving his mark. When he graduated from Seaford High School in 1958, he earned a scholarship to the University of Delaware, where he would claim course and University records and become the captain of both the track and cross-country teams.
The discipline and perseverance Wes developed as a young runner shaped the way he approached the rest of his life. He never stopped putting one foot in front of the other, tracking the data, planning ahead, and he never complained. He simply ran his race.
Shortly after college, Wes served his country as a Captain with the First Cavalry in Viet Nam for exactly 365 days from 1966-1967. When he returned home, he embarked on a career in education while raising his family. His calm demeanor and his ability to take things in stride made him an outstanding teacher, administrator and professor, serving in many roles in the Cape and Milford School Districts as well as at Del Tech. While working and having young children, he found time to earn his PhD, although he was loath to be called Dr. outside of academia. The only exception to this was when an elementary school student would need to go to the nurse for a band aid, and Dr. Stack could prevent the trip by allowing them to see a doctor instead.
Wes was a consummate teacher. In retirement, his cadence did not slow, he immersed himself in learning the art of pottery, spending countless hours throwing, perfecting glazes, and firing pieces. As he honed his craft he began to share his knowledge with others, elevating their skills alongside his own. Wes gave freely of his talents, time and experience. He was a quiet leader with a quick wit. His advice was sought after, never unsolicited, never pushy, but decisive and thoughtful.
Wes found sanctuary in spending time outside. From regular runs at Cape State Park into his 70s, to hiking and camping the Appalachian Mountains and Black Water Falls, to enduring the heat of a Raku firing to see what gifts the process produced, to spending hours in and around the barn in their Milton home, he sought out these opportunities to be in nature.
Wes met life with toughness, curiosity, humor, and wonder. He believed the people he loved were capable of more than they imagined, and he had a way of helping them believe it too. He channeled his energy into looking after and encouraging others. Wes' influence will persist through his family, his students, his art, and the many lives he touched.
With the strength, endurance and fortitude he displayed throughout his life, Wesner Brown Stack passed on September 15, 2026, after valiantly battling a long illness. Though Wes' race on Earth has run its course, we will feel his encouragement when we need to push ourselves through something difficult, his company in the smell of the air wafting through the pine woods at the park, and his warmth on a brisk day when holding a mug that fits perfectly in our grasp, knowing that it spun into existence, guided by his hands. Wes' memory will forever be cherished by his large and extended family, including his wife of 35 years, Linda Simpson, who provided Wes with her unwavering love and exceptional care, his children and their spouses, Alicia, Wesner "Hank" (Donna), Mark and William (Jessica), stepdaughter Maggie (Josh), sister Sarah and her family (Kate, Matt and John) and his grandchildren Makena, Maren, Ella, Hailey, George, Wesner, William and Maisie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella Brown Stack and Arthur Stack and brothers John and William. He also leaves his former wife, Georgeann, with whom he and Linda formed a close, loving relationship that demonstrated to us all the blessings that love provides to our lives and the beauty of a blended family. A celebration of Wes' life is planned for November 14th at Big Oyster in Milford from 11-1, family and friends are invited to come and share their memories of Wes.