William "Bill" Humphreys, III age 64, died peacefully on August 7, 2025, in his hometown of Salisbury, MD. He is survived by his wife Sandy Humphreys and father William W. Humphreys, Jr., both of Salisbury, sister Courtney Humphreys and brother-in-law Elwood "Link" Wilkins of Ocean City, sister Michelle Humphreys and sister-in-law Monica Reinagel of Baltimore, and his dog Einstein. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Constance "Connie" Mears Humphreys of Salisbury.
