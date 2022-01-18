William “Bill” Clifford Litton Sr., 78, of New Church, VA passed away on January 11, 2022. Bill was born on December 25, 1943 in Addington, PA to William and Dora Litton who precede him in death.
After graduating high school, Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1964 where he was stationed in Germany. When his service ended, he returned home, married, and started his family in Bucks County, PA. He relocated to Pocomoke, MD in his forties, where he spent the remainder of his life.
