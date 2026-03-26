William "Don" Ludwig

William Donald Ludwig, 80, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed peacefully on March 23rd, 2026. Born on June 19,1945, Don lived a full and meaningful life marked by dedication to his family, his work, and the simple joys he cherished most. Don was the beloved son of the late William Paul Ludwig and Alice Polk. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Ludwig, his son, Scott Ludwig, Scott's partner Kristi Walker, son Daniel Ludwig, son-in-law Douglas Ludwig, Don's sisters, Noreen Kilby and Patricia Simpson, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful pup Izzy.
To read the full obituary, click here.