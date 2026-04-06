William E. Martin, Jr.

William (Bill) Edward Martin, much loved husband, father, grandfather, and pillar of his community, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026. Bill was born May 9, 1950 in Hackensack, NJ and was the eldest of seven children. As the oldest he often cared for his younger siblings learning responsibilities and dedication at a young age. These qualities shaped him into the hard working, responsible citizen he became. Bill was actively involved in Boy Scouts, earning the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He also held a number of leadership roles during his youth.
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