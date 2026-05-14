William F. Schuttler Jr., known affectionately as Bill, passed away on May 8, 2026, in Delmar, Maryland, at the age of 90. He was born on August 28, 1935 in West Point, New York to Minnie and William Schuttler. He was preceded in death by his siblings Helen Prince, David Schuttler, and Kenneth Schuttler. Bill was the beloved husband of Beverly Schuttler for 67 years. Together, they created a family legacy that will continue through their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for generations to come.
Bill was the loving father of Donna Roat, Alan Schuttler, and Lynda Sachs. He was a proud grandfather to Trisha Siebert, Tiffany McKenzie, Eric Heilker, Ryan Schuttler, Olivia Schuttler, and Bryan Sachs. He also cherished his great-granddaughters, Sadie Siebert and June Siebert, who brought him great joy. He is remembered by his son-in-law Steven Sachs, his daughter-in-law Judy Schuttler, and by numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. Bill's family was the center of his world, and he took great pride in each of them, always ready with encouragement, humor, and love.
Bill grew up in West Point, New York, and attended Walden High School in Walden, New York. In his school years, he was a star athlete who excelled in every sport he played. He lettered in basketball, baseball, football, and track and field, showing the competitive spirit that would remain part of him throughout his life. One of his longtime goals was to score fifty points in a basketball game, and he came remarkably close. Those who knew him remember not only his athletic talent, but also his determination and the joy he brought to every team he joined.
Bill was a proud US Army veteran. In his professional life, Bill worked as a Sales Manager for Tarkett, where he was respected for his dedication, professionalism, and strong work ethic. After retirement, he continued to stay active by working for the Baltimore Orioles, an opportunity that suited his love of sports and kept him connected to the excitement and energy of the game. Whether in business or in retirement, Bill approached every responsibility with integrity and a willingness to do the job well.
Bill was known by those closest to him as loving, kind, and generous. Those words are a fitting reflection of the man he was.
Bill's life was one of purpose, devotion, and enduring love. He treasured the simple joys of being with family, sharing stories, remembering old times, and celebrating the accomplishments of those he loved. His legacy is written not only in the family he leaves behind, but also in the many lives he influenced through his kindness, work, and steadfast presence. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will remain alive in the hearts of those who knew him best.
He will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by Beverly, Donna, Alan, Lynda, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. His life was a blessing, and his memory will remain a source of comfort and strength.
We love you Daddy!