William Mahlo Garren Sr., 84, passed away of natural causes at his home in Selbyville, DE on July 6, 2026. He was born on August 24, 1941 to Ralph and Mary Garren.
William, more commonly known to those who loved him as Bill, Billy, Mr. Bill, Dad and Pop Paw, graduated from Bladensburg High School. He spent many years working for Mack Truck Parts before he opened Liberty Truck Parts in Annapolis MD, where he worked until his retirement.
He spent time living in MD and FL before his final home in Selbyville, DE where he has spent the past 18 years.
William was a Civil War enthusiast and had quite the collection of relics, books, and other memorabilia. William was an avid horse racing fan and on any Saturday and Sunday you could find him at Ocean Downs doing what he loved the most- placing his racing bets.
William is survived by his daughter Laura Wallace of Salem, VA and his son and his wife William and Tracy Garren of Gambrills MD. William has 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joanne Garren.
According to William's wishes there will be no memorial service. His remains will be placed with his deceased wife at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Roanoke, VA.