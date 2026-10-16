William O Draper Jr.

On October 4, 2026, William Orrell Draper Jr. passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus at his home in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born May 22, 1935, on the Eastern Shore to William and Esther Draper of Centreville, Maryland, he grew up there hunting, fishing, playing sports, and loving the outdoors.
He served in the United States National Guard and made his career serving the citizens of Salisbury, Maryland, as a dedicated Salisbury Police Officer until his retirement.
He shared his life with his loving and devoted wife of nearly 70 years, Mary “Brittingham” Draper of Church Creek, Maryland. Their love led to three sons: Doug, Neil, and Mike. As a father, he shared his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors with his “boys.”
Trips to the country in Church Creek and the Shack in Centreville, boating adventures, and beach fishing while cooking on the camp stove were regular outings.
Later in life, his hobbies grew. He was a member and past president of Shore Seekers Metal Detecting Club, where he enjoyed “seeking and hunting” for lost and hidden treasures.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Sr.; his mother, Esther; and his son, Neil, along with many loving sisters and brothers-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; sons, Doug (Lori) and Mike (Brenda); brother-in-law, George (Sharon); sister-in-law, Ann; grandson, Doug Jr. (Jennifer); granddaughters, Kelly (Richard), Katie (Derick), and Ariel; nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, McKenzie, Royal, Jade, Jace, Pierce, Wyatt, Micah, and Lily; and friend and family member, Ginger, and her daughter, Brooke.
Bill “Dad” will be missed by his family, friends, and those who met him along life’s journey.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Old Trinity Church Cemetery, 1716 Taylors Island Road, Woolford, Maryland 21677.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in William’s name to Coastal Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, or your local church.
Rest in peace, William O. Draper Jr. Your service and devotion will not be forgotten.