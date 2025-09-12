William Sidney Pusey

William S. Pusey "Bill", 84, of Snow Hill passed away peacefully on September 9, 2025. William was born December 24, 1940, in Snow Hill, Maryland, the son of Olin Pusey and Georgia Smack. Bill was a trucker and legendary farmer. He was the owner-operator of Bayside Farms at his home in Snow Hill. His compassion and commitment to his many farms acquired over the years won him numerous awards for highest crop yields for corn and soybeans. He was active and well-known in the community.
