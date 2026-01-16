It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Xyla Reign Smith, who left us far too soon on January 9, 2026, at just five months old. Born on August 1, 2025, in Maryland, Xyla brought joy and light into the lives of everyone around her. Xyla was the cherished daughter of Gerald Smith II and Nashira Taylor. Xyla was the most beautiful five-month-old with the brightest eyes and biggest smile. She could sit on her own, hold her bottle, and could roll over on her own. She loved to laugh and squeal. She melted every heart she had ever touched.
