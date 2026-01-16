Xyla Reign Smith

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&