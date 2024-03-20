We meet an incredible dog athlete, Brandy the French Bulldog and her owner hear about all of her recent achievements.
March 30th is Doctor's Day, and we highlight one healthcare provider that brings together TidalHealth and Peninsula Home Care.
Keeping your car clean could mean big money for local non-profits, we visit with the folks at Zoom Car Wash in Berlin.
A second grade class in Ocean City teamed up with pro surfer Kelly Slater to publish a book about keeping our beaches clean, we'll hear from their teacher.
Joe White is about to open the Shrimp Boat back up for the season, he's in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making seafood. tacos.
We head to the test kitchen while Mr. Food makes a tropical dinnertime meal with this recipe for Coconut-Crusted Pork Chops. A coconutty crust and some flavorful spices gives these baked pork chops an exotic island taste that's undeniably delicious.
