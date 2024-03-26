A banquet that aims to support those in need, today at five we'll highlight an upcoming event put on by the Christian Shelter in Salisbury.
We're also learning how clinical trials at TidalHealth are helping people in the community.
The Wicomico County Health Department is telling us how they're putting a spotlight on public health week.
We'll also tell you how you can make use of your long-sleeve t-shirts to support farmers on Delmarva thanks to Telamon.
And we'll be in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with some Culinary Students from Cape Henlopen seeing what they're learning in their program.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Foods while he prepares Sweet and Sour Meatballs.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.