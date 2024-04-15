Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.