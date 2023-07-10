It's a tradition on WBOC for twenty five years. Today at five, we're hearing more about the legacy and future of the Classic Sunday Show "Post Time".
Where do you think you'd find the best ice cream shop in the U.S.? Right here! Island Creamery is here to talk about this massive honor.
Speaking of sweet, we're looking back at the Monday Memory from 2014 when Jimmy and I put together a master-class dish in the kitchen.
And his name is Sunny the Seagull, and he's Katie's new best friend. We'll see how they met over at Jolly Roger.
We're already making headway in the month of July, but June was packed with fun times. So we're taking a look back at some of our favorite parts of last month with "all that is good".
We're calling on folks to find some fugitives with a new list for Most Wanted Monday.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.