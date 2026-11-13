Caramel Apple Galette Recipe
SWEET GALETTE DOUGH
Ingredients
- 8 oz all-purpose flour
- 2¼ oz granulated sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 4 oz cold unsalted butter, diced
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1½ oz ice water (plus a little more if needed)
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- Zest of ½ lemon
Method
Combine flour, sugar, and salt. Cut in the cold butter until pea-sized pieces remain. Mix the egg yolk, vanilla, lemon zest, and ice water. Add the liquid gradually until the dough just comes together. Do not overwork. Wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Roll to approximately ¼-inch thickness and cut into 5-6-inch rounds. Keep refrigerated until ready to assemble.
CARAMELIZED APPLE FILLING
Ingredients
- 4 lb Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 oz granulated sugar
- 2 oz unsalted butter
- 1½ oz bourbon
- 1 oz heavy cream
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- Zest of ½ lemon (or 1 small lemon)
- Juice of ½ lemon
Method
Melt the butter in a large sauté pan. Add the sugar and cook until a deep amber caramel develops. Carefully add the apples. Cook over medium-high heat until the apples begin to soften but still retain their shape. Gently add the bourbon and reduce. Add the cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Finish with the lemon zest and juice. Cook until the liquid becomes a thick glaze. Spread the apples onto a sheet pan and cool completely.
EGG WASH AND ASSEMBLY
Ingredients
1 egg wash (for 8):
- 1 egg
- ¼ oz heavy cream
Brush the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle lightly with a turbinado sugar. Refrigerate 15-20 minutes before baking.
ASSEMBLY
Place the chilled pastry rounds on parchment-lined sheet pans. Arrange approximately 3-3½ oz of the cooled apples in the center of each round, leaving a ¾-inch pastry border. Fold the pastry edge loosely over the apples, creating natural pleats.
BAKING
Bake at 375°F convection for approximately 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is warm, golden and the apples are caramelized.
For a restaurant finish, brush the top with apple glaze immediately after baking.
BOURBON SALTED CARAMEL
Scaled for the smaller yield
Ingredients
- 8 oz granulated sugar
- 2½ oz water
- 4 oz heavy cream, warmed
- 2 oz butter
- ½ oz bourbon
- ½ tsp fleur de sel
- ½ tsp vanilla
Method
Cook the sugar and water to a deep amber caramel. Slowly whisk in the warm cream. Add the butter and bourbon. Finish with the vanilla and fleur de sel. Strain and hold warm.